Single Point Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,499,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period.

IJK traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.63. 503,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $80.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.16 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

