Brokerages Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) to report $300.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $321.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.93 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $301.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,225. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. 1,234,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,295. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.35 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.12%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

