Liquity Price Hits $2.98 on Top Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Liquity has a total market cap of $54.27 million and $3.22 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00006323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.82 or 0.07189638 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,048.75 or 0.99787896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,205,503 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

