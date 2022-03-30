Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34.00

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 28.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $12,288.61 and $34.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

