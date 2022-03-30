Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 33,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $76,037,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CAF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 7,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,569. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

