Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Down 38.1% in March

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on MHGVY shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DNB Markets raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mowi ASA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 295,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,598. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.01. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

