Brokerages Set Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target at $50.38

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

RXDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

RXDX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.55. 228,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,794. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -10.34.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 2,882.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,939,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

