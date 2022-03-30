Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$96.45.

Several analysts recently commented on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 target price for the company.

NTR stock traded up C$1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$127.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$66.05 and a twelve month high of C$136.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$107.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$94.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.37.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 10.9699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

