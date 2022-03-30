Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fortinet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT stock traded down $5.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.93. 715,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,671. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.46, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.