LHT (LHT) Hits Market Capitalization of $123,768.60

LHT (LHT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $123,768.60 and approximately $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LHT has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007379 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 69.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

