Orbs Market Capitalization Achieves $257.45 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Orbs has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $257.45 million and approximately $14.61 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00036680 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00108725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

