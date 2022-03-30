Truegame Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (TGAME) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $82,037.74 and $2,795.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00036680 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00108725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

