Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.40. 9,199,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,284,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

