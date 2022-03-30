JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 771,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCRRF remained flat at $$17.95 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $18.50.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic product, which includes GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

