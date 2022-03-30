eCash (XEC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.82 Billion

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and $39.97 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.95 or 0.07186320 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,064.35 or 0.99948241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00055098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,018,973,423,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.