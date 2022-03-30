Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Expands By 55.3%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

HYPMY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. 2,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hypera has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Hypera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

