Single Point Partners LLC Invests $330,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.94. 2,300,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,388. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of -54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $69.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.