Short Interest in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Declines By 28.2%

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MN traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,204. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $172.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.90. Manning & Napier has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Manning & Napier by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Manning & Napier by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 217,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Manning & Napier in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

