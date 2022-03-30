George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of WNGRF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.32. George Weston has a 52 week low of $87.92 and a 52 week high of $124.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.54.
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
