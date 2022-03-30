Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.86 Million

Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) will report sales of $91.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.13 million to $107.01 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $118.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $371.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.55 million to $511.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $314.47 million, with estimates ranging from $247.22 million to $366.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

GLNG traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. 3,266,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,123. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $11,331,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 38,806 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 44,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $11,151,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

