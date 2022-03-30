Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

DNA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $956,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,722,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,766,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. 34,311,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,409,632. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). On average, analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.