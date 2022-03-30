Short Interest in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Declines By 25.3%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,660,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 34,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.37. 4,078,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $62.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 52.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,233 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Kroger by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 70,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Kroger by 34.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 167,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

