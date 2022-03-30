Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,017. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.