Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (VCNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of TSE VCNS traded down 0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,071. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of 27.00 and a fifty-two week high of 29.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is 28.66.

