Single Point Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 80,687 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 238,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,958,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.90. 1,774,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,861. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $238.34 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

