Radio Caca Reaches Market Capitalization of $641.00 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 54.3% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $641.00 million and $81.49 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.58 or 0.07182924 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,029.11 or 0.99748553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00055191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,775,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 301,289,129,138 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

