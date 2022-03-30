Brokerages Set Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) PT at GBX 302.50

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 302.50 ($3.96).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 310 ($4.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

SPT traded down GBX 2.72 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 242.28 ($3.17). 932,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,887. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.60 ($4.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 263.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 3.34 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.72. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

