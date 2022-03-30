Zacks: Analysts Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.20. Forward Air reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.43. 101,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,588. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.16. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.