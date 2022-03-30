Single Point Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 18,744 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 239,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,637. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

