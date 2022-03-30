Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $11,605.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $11,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.

On Friday, March 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $12,182.50.

On Friday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $11,660.00.

On Friday, March 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $11,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00.

On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $11,522.50.

Shares of RDI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reading International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

