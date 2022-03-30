Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Sells 663 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) Director Leo Wilfred Gerard sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $61,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KALU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.97. 86,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,576. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -265.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,812,000 after buying an additional 89,995 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,240 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after purchasing an additional 113,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

