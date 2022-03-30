Insider Selling: F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Sells 13,044 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F45 Training alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.

On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.

On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 551,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,973. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $176,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FXLV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

About F45 Training (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.