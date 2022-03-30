Insider Selling: F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Sells 13,044 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.
- On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00.
Shares of NYSE:FXLV traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 551,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,973. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $176,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on FXLV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.
