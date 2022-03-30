First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 295.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000.

FDNI traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. 9,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

