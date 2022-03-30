Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Enerplus by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

ERF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,043. Enerplus has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.75.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

