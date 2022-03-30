Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 496,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $13.75.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $51.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,423,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,462,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,844,000 after purchasing an additional 463,204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2,597.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial (Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.