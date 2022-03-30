Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THNPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Technip Energies from €17.50 ($19.23) to €13.20 ($14.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Technip Energies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Technip Energies stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

