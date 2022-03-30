Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,821,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $106,700,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.15. The company had a trading volume of 390,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,914. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

