NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $13.99 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 13% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion and approximately $805.05 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.99 or 0.00029703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00203857 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.12 or 0.00418509 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00052030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 662,819,331 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

