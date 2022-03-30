Single Point Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 84,122 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 365,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Fullen Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 55,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,251,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,018,000 after purchasing an additional 180,592 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 124,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,181,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,262,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

