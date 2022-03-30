PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 6,169 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 6,169 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $486,980.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PSMT stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $79.19. 73,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,562. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $99.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 687.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PriceSmart by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

