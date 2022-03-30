Insider Selling: onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Anthony Mascarenas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of onsemi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

Shares of onsemi stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.43. 5,652,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,373,295. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.72.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. Raymond James increased their price target on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

