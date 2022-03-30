Insider Selling: onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Paul Anthony Mascarenas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of onsemi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.
Shares of onsemi stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.43. 5,652,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,373,295. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.72.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. Raymond James increased their price target on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
