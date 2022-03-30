Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 24,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00.

NYSE LPG traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 381,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,241. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $570.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

