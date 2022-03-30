Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tu sold 2,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Thomas Tu sold 2 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180.00.

Inari Medical stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.68. The company had a trading volume of 394,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.31. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 565.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 428.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

