DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 22,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $2,404,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DASH traded down $5.32 on Wednesday, hitting $118.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,433,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.06 and a beta of -0.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after buying an additional 791,912 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after buying an additional 2,213,829 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

