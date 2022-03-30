Single Point Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,081,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after buying an additional 2,355,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after purchasing an additional 753,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,057 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,178,000 after acquiring an additional 432,692 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after acquiring an additional 316,720 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,279. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.62 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

