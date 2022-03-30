Brokerages Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.28. Warner Music Group reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,406,680 shares of company stock valued at $178,925,109. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. State Street Corp raised its position in Warner Music Group by 266.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 256,038 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $329,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 75,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after buying an additional 521,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WMG traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.82. 596,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

