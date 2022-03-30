Zacks: Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Visteon posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.70.

VC traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.33. 243,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,331. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visteon has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $134.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Visteon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

