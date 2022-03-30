Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) will report sales of $30.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.40 million and the highest is $31.49 million. Zynex reported sales of $24.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $158.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.25 million to $160.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $193.78 million, with estimates ranging from $187.25 million to $200.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.
Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 13.13%.
NASDAQ:ZYXI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.06. 212,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,261. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zynex has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $241.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.
Zynex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
