Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) will report sales of $30.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.40 million and the highest is $31.49 million. Zynex reported sales of $24.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $158.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.25 million to $160.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $193.78 million, with estimates ranging from $187.25 million to $200.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 13.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZYXI shares. TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

NASDAQ:ZYXI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.06. 212,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,261. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zynex has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $241.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

