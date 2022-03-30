HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Down 39.0% in March

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the February 28th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:HHLA remained flat at $$9.80 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,914. HH&L Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHLA. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 1,134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 361,956 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.