LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LXXGF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,230. LexaGene has a fifty-two week low of 0.15 and a fifty-two week high of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.22 and its 200-day moving average is 0.30.

Get LexaGene alerts:

LexaGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.