LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LXXGF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,230. LexaGene has a fifty-two week low of 0.15 and a fifty-two week high of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.22 and its 200-day moving average is 0.30.
LexaGene Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LexaGene (LXXGF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.